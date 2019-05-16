New NOC Houston Office for $60bn Procurement Drive

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has inaugurated its first international headquarters in Houston, an office mandated to lead a 60 billion USD procurement drive to upgrade Libya’s oil and gas sector and increase production capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day by 2023.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla, addressing an audience of top energy executives and state officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said:

“This is NOC’s first international office – a major milestone in our journey as an NOC responsible for Africa’s largest proven oil reserves. Our presence in Houston signals the important role that US companies and expertise can play in the development of our oil and gas sector.”

“Houston will serve as a vital procurement and engineering hub for NOC to tap into the best expertise and technology in the market. We intend to expand our capability and use of cutting-edge R&D to ensure Houston becomes the focal point for the development of our oil sector. For our US partners, this office will become a gateway to new opportunities in Libya as we look to sustain and grow this sector integral to national economic development.”

Sanalla added that NOC’s strategy and plans could only proceed in the event of a full ceasefire, calling on the international community and United Nations to do all they can to end ongoing hostilities in and around Tripoli.

NOC’s Houston office, located in the BBVA Compass Plaza in Uptown/Galleria area, will be headed by general manager Mohamed E. Abdo Denbarno.

(Source: NOC)