Schlumberger agree Timetable for New Projects with NOC

By John Lee.

NOC and Schlumberger agree timetable on new projects in Murzuq and Sirte

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla met Schlumberger chairman and CEO, Mr Olivier Le Peuch, on May 9,2019, to discuss Libyan onshore and offshore field development. The two parties also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in June of this year on joint drilling and training projects.

Sanalla and Le Peuch discussed soon to commence drilling and early production projects in the Murzuq and Sirte basins, as well as training centres that Schlumberger will establish in Tripoli and Benghazi to upskill the next talent pool of the oil sector.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of the Zalaf Management Committee; Schlumberger’s Hinda Gharbi, executive vice president of Reservoir & Infrastructure; Mr Khaled Al Mogharbel, executive vice president of Operations; and Mr Zied Ben Hamad, vice president and general manager for North Africa.

