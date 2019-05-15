NOC, Halliburton discuss Resumption of Libyan Activities

By John Lee.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla and Halliburton president, CEO, and chairman of the Board, Jeff Miller, met in Houston on 8 May 2019, to discuss closer cooperation and Halliburton’s scheduled resumption of in-country onshore and offshore activity.

Chairman Sanalla and an NOC delegation toured Halliburton’s Research and Development Centre and was provided with an overview of the company’s latest technological solutions in drilling engineering, cased-hole wireline services, reservoir assessment and surface equipment, and how these might be applied to Libyan field projects.

The NOC delegation also toured a cement laboratory, responsible for researching the latest well-cementing techniques and ensuring quality standards for in-field drilling and casing operations.

Chairman Sanalla was accompanied by Mr Ahmed Kenawi, Halliburton’s senior vice president for MENA, and Mr Colby Fuser, vice president for Egypt and Libya.

NOC representatives included Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of the Zalaf Management Committee; Mr Osama Mohamed Al Lotti, Akakus Management Committee member for Engineering and Projects; Mr Mohamed Zanati, senior advisor to Waha Oil Company; and Mr Mohamed Abdo Denbarno, general manager of NOC’s soon to be inaugurated Houston Office.

(Source: NOC)