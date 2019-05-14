Tripoli Govt “Threatens to Suspend” 40 Foreign firms

By John Lee.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has reportedly asked 40 foreign firms to renew their licences or have their operations suspended.

According to Reuters, the companies, including Total of France, have three months to renew their licences.

The decree from the Ministry of Economy and Industry was issued while GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj was on a tour of Europe, seeking support against Khalifa Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA).

Analysts suggest the move is an attempt to put pressure on Europe to support the GNA.

(Source: Reuters)