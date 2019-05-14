New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Country Finance Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Protection Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Caseworker Gender-Based Violence), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Area Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- MHPSS Specialist, International Medical Corps
- Construction Engineer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Local Access Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
