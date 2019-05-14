NATO calls for End to Libya Fighting

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salamé at NATO headquarters on Monday (13 May 2019) for talks on the security situation in Libya.

The Secretary General expressed the Alliance’s deep concern over the situation in Libya and stressed that he would continue to urge all parties to end the fighting and join again the political process, as called for by the United Nations.

The Secretary General further emphasized that the current conflict is increasing the suffering of the Libyan people and putting civilian lives at risk. He made clear that there is no military solution to the situation in Libya.

NATO fully supports the work of the United Nations in Libya and the Secretary General thanked the Special Representative for his work to broker a truce and to find a political solution to the crisis. NATO will continue to urge all parties in Libya, and all members of the international community, to support the UN-led process.

The Secretary General stressed that NATO is prepared to help Libya build effective security institutions, including a modern Ministry of Defence and effective security services under the civilian control of the government. This would be done at the request of the Libyan government and only when the security conditions allow it.

During his visit, Mr. Salamé also briefed the North Atlantic Council. All Allies reiterated that there is no military solution to the current crisis in Libya. They also reiterated their full support to the UN continued efforts in the country.

