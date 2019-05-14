Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of laboratory building at Sarir field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Painting and coating of offshore installations, Mabruk Oil Operations
- Study of water disposal & injection system at Beda field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Tie-in of water wells ww-1 and ww-2 at Tibisti field to Beda field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Seismic acquisition program for NC-216 (A&B) Ghadames Basin, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.