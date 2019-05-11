Tripoli Govt hires US Lobbying Firm

By John Lee.

Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord has hired public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs LLC to lobby on its behalf in Washington.

Recently-filed Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) documents state that the services that Mercury is expected to provide include “strategic consulting, government relations/lobbying, and media relations and management.”

The contract was signed by Mercury partner Morris L Reid, whose biography says:

“Morris has worked for more than 15 years globally with high-profile public and private clients fostering business development programs, managing crisis situations, and launching partnerships that meld reputation management, cross border transactions, brand building, coalition advocacy, and effective public affairs and issue management.”

The company will receive $150,000 per month for its services, plus $50,000 per quarter for expenses.

(Sources: FARA, Mercury LLC)