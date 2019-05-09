Adapting to the New Libya

By Tarek Megerisi.

Libya’s escalating war is changing political realities, necessitating a new framework for conflict resolution and power sharing.

Khalifa Haftar’s march on Tripoli on April 4 was a paradigm-shifting event whose importance remains lost on the global diplomatic community.

Haftar’s actions closed the door on the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) and on attempts to amend it, including a series of negotiations between Haftar and Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the resulting ill-fated Abu Dhabi deal.

A new landscape is emerging in Libya, forcing policymakers back to the drawing board for a solution.

