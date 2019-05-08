UfM Business Forum to tackle Market Access

The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and also in partnership with the Association of Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASCAME), will hold a Business Forum in Cairo, Egypt on 18 June 2019, under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Egypt and the participation of Ministers, other senior government representatives, the private sector, civil society and international organizations.

The 2019 UfM Business Forum will focus on two trade issues of paramount importance to the economic integration and development of the Mediterranean region; namely market access and e-commerce. The agenda of the UfM Business Forum can be viewed here.

The target audience for the two thematics (Market Access and E-commerce) is three-fold; first: the business community, second: the governments and the regulators, and third: the international cooperation and the role of regional and global governance (this one includes representatives of international organizations, trade negotiators, and individual experts). All this should allow for an exchange between businesses, governments and international community respectively.

(Source: EU)