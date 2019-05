By John Lee.

Libya has reportedly still not paid it’s debts to Jordanian private hospitals.

Ammon News quotes the President of Jordan’s Private Hospitals Association, Fawzi Hammouri, as saying:

“[The Libyan government] has been delaying the payments since 2013, continuously making promises to pay but not fulfilling them.”

He told The Jordan Times last year that medical bills accumulated by Libyans in Jordan had reached nearly $350 million.

(Source: Ammon News)