Haftar Ignores Calls for Cease Fire

By John Lee.

General Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar], head of the Eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), has reportedly urged his troops to fight harder during Ramadan, in their efforts to take control of Tripoli.

His call comes despite a renewed appeal from the United Nations (UN) to “refrain from further military escalation.”

At least 432 people have been killed and 2,069 wounded since Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army (LNA) launched its offensive Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Monday.

More than 50,000 are believed to have been displaced.

(Sources: Reuters, WHO, UNICEF)

(Picture credit: Hakeem Gadi)