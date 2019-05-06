New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Senior Protection Assistant, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Senior Field Security Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- ICT Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Senior Rule of Law Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
(Source: UN)
