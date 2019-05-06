Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Rental of Forklifts and Mobile Cranes for Abusetta Marine logistic Base and Company Warehouses in Tajoura, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Provision and Installation of Prefabricated Accmmodation Rooms At Abu-Attifel Field (A -100), Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Repair, maintenance, commissioning and startup of Desalination Unit at Asphalt Plant, Benghazi, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC)
- Replacing Existing Halon1301 Systems of DP3 and DP4 at Bouri Field with Condensed Aerosol Extinguishing Systems, Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
