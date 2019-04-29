Haftar accumulates $25bn of Debt funding Military

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has reportedly accumulated $25 billion of debt funding his Libyan National Army (LNA), through a mix of unofficial bonds, Russian-printed cash and deposits from eastern banks.

According to Reuters, the controversial Libyan general has also built a parallel banking system, headquartered in the eastern capital Benghazi.

He also enjoys the support of Saudi Arabia, Russia and France, despite the UN recognising the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) as the legitimate authority in the country.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

(Photo credit: Magharebia)