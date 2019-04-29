By Ahmed Gomaa for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Egypt reiterates support for Hifter to protect border

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Hifter visited Egypt on April 14 to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and discuss new developments in Libya. It was Hifter’s first foreign trip since the start of the military conflict in Libya on April 4.

The meeting between Sisi and Hifter comes after the Libyan army launched on April 4 a military operation dubbed Operation Flood of Dignity under Hifter’s command to seize control of the Libyan capital Tripoli and expel militias.

Click here to read more.