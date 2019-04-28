Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Repairing and maintaining of two tanks at Sarir refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of new HVAC system at AGOCO offices in Benghazi, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Tie-in of Gas flowline for well AA-5 At NC-8, Hamada Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of medical store at Ghanfooda, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
