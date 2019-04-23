New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- DDG Supervisor- Community Engagement, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Adolescent Girls PSS), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Head of Programme, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Travel Support, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Grants Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Finance Controller, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Pharmacist Mentor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Nurse Mentor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Pharmacist Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Education Programme Development Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
