Apply for a MEPI Grant

The MEPI Local Grants Program’s mission is to sustain the United States’ commitment to strengthen direct partnerships with local actors to promote prosperity and participatory governance.

Its objectives are to support civil society organizations in:

developing, promoting, and implementing locally-designed solutions to self-identified environmental, economic, or social problems; promoting inclusive economic growth that reaches marginalized communities, youth, and women; advancing participatory governance through promoting citizens’ engagement and decision-makers’ willingness to work with citizen groups and civil society organizations; improving civil society’s representation of the needs of citizens through collective action on the local level; working towards gender parity in economics and politics; increasing youth engagement in meaningful economic and civic activities; and fostering innovative approaches to solving social, economic, or political issues.

Eligibility:

Eligible applicants include local civil society organizations, non-profit organizations, community groups, non-governmental organizations, professional associations, private sector organizations, and universities based in Algeria, Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia, and Yemen. In addition, applicants will need to review the specific country eligibility requirements for the country in which they are interested in applying.

Visit this link to learn more. Closing date for applications is May 21, 2019.

(Source: US State Dept)