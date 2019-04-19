Trump Speaks on Phone with Haftar

By John Lee.

The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Gen. Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar].

It said in a statement on Friday:

“President Donald J. Trump spoke on April 15, 2019, with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to discuss ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the need to achieve peace and stability in Libya.

“The President recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system.“