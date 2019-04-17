UN Condemns Shelling of Residential Neighbourhood

SRSG Ghassan Salame: Heavy shelling of residential neighbourhood, killing innocent people is as blatant violation of international laws

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame condemns in the strongest terms the overnight heavy rocket shelling on the high-density residential neighbourhood of Abu Slim in Tripoli which resulted in scores of civilian deaths and injuries. According to initial medical sources, civilian casualties include injured women and children and one family that lost a mother, daughter, and grand-daughter.

“With great sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for those injured. The use of indiscriminate, explosive weapons in civilian areas constitutes a war crime,” The Special Representative said.

As of yesterday, the total confirmed civilian casualties is 54, including 14 dead and 40 wounded. Of these, four are health workers in the line of duty. The catastrophic impact upon the civilian population is expected to continue to rise as long as the hostilities continue.

International humanitarian and human rights laws must be fully respected and all possible measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure must be taken.

The Special Representative stresses that, “Liability for such actions lies not only with the individuals who committed the indiscriminate attacks, but also potentially with those who ordered them”.

(Source: UN)