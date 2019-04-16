Tripoli Death Toll Rises Further

By John Lee.

At least 174 people have been killed and 756 wounded since Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army (LNA) launched its offensive Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA)’s Interior Ministry spokesman, Colonel Mabrouk Abdel Hafiz (pictured), said on Monday that an emergency room has been set up in Tripoli Security Directorate to “take the necessary security measures to maintain security and stability, protect public and private facilities and follow up emergency security events“.

(Sources: WHO, GNA)