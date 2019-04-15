Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Production separators at Nafoora field project No-M-14, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Renovation and maintenance of guest house, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Study for water disposal and injection system for the Sarir oil field – Project No K-10, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Beverage and cleaning services, Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
