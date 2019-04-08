US pulls Troops from Libya amid Fighting

Due to increased unrest in Libya, a contingent of U.S. forces supporting U.S. Africa Command temporarily relocated from the country in response to security conditions on the ground.

U.S. Africa Command’s mission in Libya involves military support to diplomatic missions, counter-terrorism activities, enhancing partnerships, and improving security across the region.

U.S. Africa Command remains committed to a secure and stable Libya, which contributes to regional security. U.S. Africa Command is conducting prudent military planning while continuing to assess the security situation. The command is making the personnel adjustments in response to the evolving security situation. U.S. Africa Command will continue to monitor conditions on the ground in Libya, and assess the feasibility for renewed U.S. military presence, as appropriate.

“The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander, U.S. Africa Command. “Even with an adjustment of the force, we will continue to remain agile in support of existing U.S. strategy.”

The United Nations continues to call for a political solution for a stable and secure Libya. U.S. Africa Command will continue to do its part to support the government and people of Libya.

(Source: Africom)