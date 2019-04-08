EU calls for Humanitarian Truce in Libya

Remarks by HR/VP Federica Mogherini one the situation in Libya

I just spoke this morning with UN Special Envoy [to Libya] Ghassan Salamé and I think the first message we need to pass – united – is the full implementation of the humanitarian truce to allow the civilians and the wounded to be evacuated from the city, to avoid any further military action and any further military escalation, and the return to the political negotiations and the political track.

I think Europeans will be united on this messages today as we have been during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in the UN Security Council and in the previous days in our work with the League of Arab States, with the African Union and with the UN.

(Source: EU)