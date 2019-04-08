2,800+ Displaced by Tripoli Fighting

Statement by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya Maria Ribeiro on the protection of civilians in Libya

The escalation of violence in and around Tripoli has caused the displacement of more than 2,800 persons fleeing from fighting, has blocked emergency services from reaching casualties and civilians, and damaged electricity lines. The upsurge in violence is further increasing the misery of refugees and migrants arbitrarily detained in detention centres in areas of active conflict.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Maria Valle Ribeiro (pictured), reminds all parties of their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law to ensure the safety of all civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and public utilities, and to allow unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all affected areas.

The United Nations continues to call for a temporary humanitarian truce to allow for the provision of emergency services and the voluntary passage of civilians, including those wounded, from areas of conflict.

The Humanitarian community in Libya is following developments closely and has already activated the emergency humanitarian response to assist civilians where needed.

(Source: UNSMIL)