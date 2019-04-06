NOC, Eni establish Steering Cmte for Sabratha Gas Project

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Italian oil major Eni have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU), the first concerning the establishment of a steering committee to expedite gas production at structures ‘A’ and ‘E’ within maritime concession MN 41 in the Sabratha marine basin.

The steering committee will oversee the timely and transparent implementation of this project, in line with best-practice good governance, and will work to alleviate difficulties facing project implementation.

This important strategic project will provide gas to meet both local consumption and export requirements. Once complete, project capacity from both structures will total 760 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The second MoU agrees to jointly fund capacity building programmes for industrial security staff at NOC and Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOGCO), with workshops focusing on risk assessment and mitigation, crisis management, and comprehensive field inspection procedures.

During the signing ceremony, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla commented:

“Eni is one of NOC’s strategic partners and one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, renowned for its expertise and technological capabilities that we seek to bring to Libya. Our sector is the backbone of the national economy – we should preserve it for future generations. We have to work on developing the sector in order to increase production and fuel development.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, member of the NOC Board of Directors, Mr Antonio Vella, Chief Operating Officer of Eni, Mr Hussein Abuselyana, chairman of MOGCO’s Management Committee, Mr Abdul Moneim Al-Arifi, Eni Libya’s General Director, accompanied by Joint Task Teams and other senior management figures.

(Source: NOC)