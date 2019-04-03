By Tarek Megerisi, for Foreign Policy. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



While You Weren’t Looking, General Haftar Has Been Taking Over Libya

In Libya since the fall of Muammar al-Qaddafi, years often pass without much change as political deadlock continues and the economy decays.

Then a moment of opportunism triggers a chain reaction. One such chain reaction has taken place this year, begun by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s military advance into southern Libya and seizure of key oil fields.

This step seems likely to result in the fulfillment of the warlord’s long-held—and increasingly internationally supported — desire to control all of Libya.

Click here to read the full story.