New Career Opportunities in Libya

The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Programme Associate, Sexual Reproductive Health, Gender Based Violence, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
- Operations Associate, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Mental Health Specialist, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Temporary Enumerator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Psychiatrist/clinical supervisor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Budgeting and Reporting Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Pediatrician, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Nurse, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
