Video: Libya Quartet meets in Tunis

A group that calls itself the Libya Quartet met on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Tunis.

Though it failed to make any breakthrough, the group has pledged to continue working to reconcile Libya’s warring factions.

The quartet includes representatives of the United Nations, African Union, Arab League and the European Union.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Tunis: