EU’s unwavering Support to end Libya Stalemate

EU Ambassadors express unwavering support to end current stalemate in Libya

Ambassadors of the European Union and the Member States accredited to Libya travelled yesterday to Benghazi to meet the General Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, and a Delegation of the House of Representatives led by the Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Yousef Al-aghouri. At the end of the visit, the European Union Delegation issued a statement where it reaffirmed “the EU’s unwavering support to the efforts of UN SRSG Ghassan Salamé and UNSMIL to broker a political agreement among Libyan stakeholders towards ending Libya’s political transition”.

The EU Ambassadors welcomed “the announcement by SRSG Salame that the National Conference – which the European Union will support financially – will be convening next month in Ghadames bringing together all key stakeholders”, and prompted all parties “to seize this opportunity to end the current stalemate and usher in a period of stability and prosperity which the Libyan people deserve.”

They insisted on “the vital importance of the female presence in leadership positions at all levels of the state and women’s participation in political processes pursuant to UNSC resolution 1325.”

The Ambassadors reiterated EU’s commitment to “remain Libya’s main partner in the security sector, through EU instruments including EUBAM and Member States bilateral assistance, for the benefit of Libyans in all regions. […] The EU continues to support Libya in institution building, improving service delivery and community stabilisation, through projects and programmes, ongoing and committed, amounting to €431 million and implemented in all regions”.

Finally, they expressed their concern with regard to “reports of human rights and international humanitarian law violations around the country.”

(Source: EU)