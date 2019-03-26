Whose side is Russia on in Libya?

By Kirill Semenov for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

On March 17, Khaled al-Mishri (pictured), president of Libya’s High Council of State (HCS), arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Federal Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to tackle Libya’s ongoing political crisis.

Mishri was received by Valentina Matvienko, speaker of the Russian council, and also held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

The Foreign Ministry issued a press release in which it cited Russia’s support for a conference of all the Libyan parties under the auspice of Ghassan Salamé, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Libya.

