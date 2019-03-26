US Allows Flights over Libyan Airspace

By John Lee.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed flights by US carriers over Libyan airspace to resume.

It found that security and safety conditions in the Tripoli Flight Information Region (FIR) (HLLL) at altitudes at or above 30,000 feet support allowing U.S. civil overflight operations to resume.

“Extremist/militant elements operating in Libya are believed not to possess anti-aircraft weapons capable of threatening U.S. civil aviation operations at or above FL260 [26,000 feet], and there is a lower risk of civil-military deconfliction concerns at cruising altitudes at or above FL300 [30,000 feet],” the FAA said.

(Source: US FAA)