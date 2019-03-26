New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- PSS case worker, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Child Protection Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Recreational Facilitator for Children’s Activities, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Public Financial Management Experts, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
- Libya Governance and Civil Society Experts, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
- Education Project Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Project Manager Migration, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Deputy Country Director, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
(Source: UN)
