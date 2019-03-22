Ethnic Ties, Regional Alliances tested in S Libya

By Umberto Profazio, IISS Analyst for Libya.

Push for southern Libya tests ethnic ties and regional alliances

Recent efforts by Libya’s rival administrations to wrest control from militants in the south of the country risk reigniting ethnic tensions and jeopardising fragile reconciliation agreements. They have also exposed the fragile nature of their alliances with foreign powers.

Eight years after the revolution that toppled Muammar Gadhafi, Libya is caught in an unfinished transition that has fragmented its political institutions, increased tensions between tribal and local groups, and left it overly exposed to the influence of external players.

Click here to read the full report.

(Source: International Institute for Strategic Studies)