By The Brookings Institution.

The Continuing Tragedy of Migrants in Libya

Since 2017—when CNN released a groundbreaking report on migrant slave auctions in Libya, and Italy and Libya’s Government of National Accord reached a migration deal (one of two in the country)—migrants’ misery continues and may have intensified.

That agreement was endorsed by European leaders in the “Malta Declaration” with promises to help develop Libyan host communities and “ensure adequate reception capacities and conditions in Libya for migrants.”

Little of that is evident today; much clearer is the heavy burden on the country’s 700,000 migrants.

