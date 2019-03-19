Tripoli’s Quality of Living Ranking …

By John Lee.

Tripoli has again been ranked in 218th place in the Mercer 2019 Quality of Living Survey.

This puts it just ahead of Niamey in Niger and Bamako in Mali, and just behind Dhaka in Bangladesh and Ouagadougo in Burkina Faso.

Vienna again retains the top spot; Zurich and Vancouver follow in second and third places, respectively.

Baghdad was ranked in last place.

Mercer evaluates local living conditions according to 39 different factors.

More information here.

(Source: Mercer)

(Picture credit: Hakeem Gadi)