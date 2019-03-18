Call for Proposals: Voter Education Campaign

Call for Proposals: voter and civic education campaign phase II

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) to run a comprehensive voter and civic education campaign to improve Libyan citizens knowledge about municipal elections and the role of municipal councils, as well as to encorage voter registration and participation in the elections.

The UNDP launching a small grant fund to support civil society organizations to implement activities to raise awareness on Municipal Councils elections in Libya.

Submission deadline: 25th March

Starting date: 10th April, 2019

Grant Amount: 5,000 up to 30,000 US$

Project timeline: One month up to six months.

For more information download the document “Call for Proposals.”

(Source: UNDP)