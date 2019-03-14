Tobruk MP explains South’s Support for Hifter

By George Mikhail for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Tobruk parliamentarian explains south Libya’s support for Hifter

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter launched a military campaign in the Libyan south on Jan. 15 to secure oil fields and eliminate criminal gangs.

On March 2, the LNA announced it had taken full control of southern Libya after taking several cities and oil fields like El-Sharara and El-Feel. The moves angered the rival Presidential Council of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli. Chairman of the GNA’s Presidential Council Fayez al-Sarraj accused the LNA of seeking political gains by expanding its area of control.

In a phone interview with Al-Monitor, Misbah Douma, a member of the Tobruk-based parliament representing Sabha, one of the main cities of the Libyan south, revealed the latest details of the LNA activities in the south and his position on the accusations directed at these activities.

Click here to read the full story.