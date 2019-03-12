US Firm to Boost Libyan Airport Security

By John Lee.

Culmen International has announced today that it has been awarded a grant from the US Department of State (DOS), Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism (CT) to implement the Libya Airport and Aviation Security Program.

Culmen will be responsible for increasing Libyan airport security, its capacity to monitor terrorist threats, screen against terrorist transit, and develop standard operating procedures to mitigate such threats at three key airports through assessments, equipment procurement, training, and the development of a national aviation security strategy.

“Given the centrality of Libya’s civilian airports to many recent conflicts, and their vulnerability to terrorism, a clear and urgent need has emerged for innovative ideas to improve the security of Libya’s airports consistent with international standards. Team Culmen team is excited to get to work helping to restore international flights to and from Libya,” said Dan Berkon (pictured), CEO of Culmen International.

This DoS grant allows Culmen to expand its service capabilities in aviation security, a continued key focus in the fight against terrorism.

According to Libya Herald, the Libyan Airports Authority (LAA) has said that “initially” the three “key” airports will be Mitiga, Tripoli International and Misrata airports, implying that other airports could be added.

(Sources: Culmen, Libya Herald)