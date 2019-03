By John Lee.

Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has reportedly declared a state of emergency and mobilization in Sirte.

According to Anadolu Agency, the decision came after the Libyan National Army (LNA), controlled by Khalifa Haftar (Hiftar), reportedly approached the southern outskirts of the city.

Videos on social media showed armed men loyal to Haftar patrolling the southern gate of the city.

(Source: Anadolu Agency)

(Picture: Sirte University)