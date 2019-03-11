Italy and Libya discuss Trade and Investment

By John Lee.
Italy’s Ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino, has visited the Libyan Businessmen Council in Tripoli to discuss trade and investment opportunities for Italian companies in Libya.
In recent days he has also met with the Mayor of Central Tripoli to discuss projects including garbage treatment and disposal.
(Source: Italian Foreign Office)
There is a lot to do towards change in upgrading the amount and quality of deeds aimed at improving services to the Libyan people in general and to Tripoli in particular.
Garbage is a common problem not just in Libya, but in many other countries even those considered at 1st and 2nd world status.
Besides refutes’ segregation, recycling, and dispose of final remains; there is an essential need to mentality change targeting public behavior regarding peoples’ participation in garbage treatment while implementing any given project.
Being Libyan – Italian citizen expert on projects management and expert in strategical capacity building targeting business organizations, I would be pleased to assist in such activities.
There is a great deal to be done to reinforce Italian-Libyan fraternity. The long journey begins with a single step.
Best luck