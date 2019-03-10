EU supports Fight Against Gender Discrimination

By John Lee.

The European Union has issued a statement saying it supports a gender equality awareness raising campaign during the international 16-Days of Activism in Libya.

Several sessions which targeted different age groups were conducted at a secondary school in the city of Misrata.

Social workers presented information about reproductive health and well-being of girls while stressing the importance and role of the women in society and developing self-confidence.

In one activity, teenage girls were asked to develop messages to describe what violence means in their life.

In the photo, girls are holding up their messages, including ‘say no to violence‘, ‘girls are great in society’, and ‘men and women have the same rights – no to discrimination‘.

(Source: EU)