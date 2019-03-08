Ukraine to train Libyan Forensic Police

By John Lee.

Ukrainian-based Ukroboronservice has won a contract to supply “device scene incident management training” for Libyan Forensic Police.

The contract was granted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and is valued at $98,220.

Founded in 1992, Ukroboronservice describes itself as “a state company which major activity is the realization of state interests of Ukraine in the field of export / import of products, military-technical and special-purpose services.”

(Source: UN)