Ukraine to train Libyan Forensic Police

By on March 8, 2019 in Education & Training, Security, Tenders

By John Lee.

Ukrainian-based Ukroboronservice has won a contract to supply “device scene incident management training” for Libyan Forensic Police.

The contract was granted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and is valued at $98,220.

Founded in 1992, Ukroboronservice describes itself as “a state company which major activity is the realization of state interests of Ukraine in the field of export / import of products, military-technical and special-purpose services.

(Source: UN)

