5,000 cases Leishmaniasis in Libya

By John Lee.

The head of Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control has reportedly said that at least 5,000 cases of leishmaniasis have been registered in Libya in the past six months, adding that the number of sufferers may be higher as some patients do not seek treatment.

AFP quotes Ahmad al-Qarari as saying that the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing Libya with treatment.

According to the WHO, leishmaniasis is caused by a parasite transmitted by sandflies, and it can lead to a variety of health problems, including fever, weight loss and scarring.

(Sources: AFP, WHO)