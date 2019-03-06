NOC, Repsol support Special Needs Education in Obari

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Spain’s Repsol have completed an educational project to help children with special needs in Obari as part of a joint approach to sustainable development initiatives.

On February 27, 2019, the two companies inaugurated two jointly-funded classrooms, handing them over to the Social Solidarity Fund (SSF) in Germa. The two Montessori-styled classrooms were installed at the Centre for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and at the School for Children with Learning Difficulties.

As part of the preparatory work, NOC and Repsol also sponsored a professional training programme in Tripoli for a number of educators who will work at the centres, with the training course focusing on special needs psychology and Montessori teaching methodology.

Montessori methodology puts emphasis on helping children develop their individual skills and abilities, and is particularly important in cases of special education and working with children with autism spectrum disorder.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr Ali Abdul Mughith, head of El Ghurayfa municipality, accompanied by other members of the municipal council, as well as Mr Hassan El Siddiq, representative of Akakus, Mr Ramadan Mokhtar, director of the SSF in Obari, and a number of specialists working at the two centers.

(Source: NOC)