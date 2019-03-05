NOC lifts Force Majeure at Sharara Oilfield

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the lifting of force majeure at the Sharara oil field following the removal of the armed group responsible for its blockade and production loss of 1.8 billion USD.

Sharara operating company Akakus has received written assurance from the Libyan National Army’s Brigadier General Al Rifi Kennah Ahmed Ali, Commander of the Oil Assets Protection Unit, that all individuals subject to Public Prosecutor arrest warrant have been removed from the field and will not be readmitted to site.

Additional security measures for on-site staff are being implemented, with perimeter security and safe ‘green zones’ a priority.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla (pictured) said:

“NOC has received assurances that site security has been restored, verified by our own inspection team, enabling staff to return to work. This costly episode highlights the importance of NOC remaining independent and free from extortion and armed incursion.”

NOC reiterates the importance of air transport and supply of the field, including the possibility of medical evacuation; thereby calling for the unilateral removal of the Southern no-fly zone.

“Never again should an armed group be allowed to threaten NOC workers and hold the country to ransom. A safe and secure working environment is imperative to allow the oil to flow for the benefit of all Libyans,” added Sanalla.

Production is expected to resume within the next few hours, with regular output to be reached over the coming days. Plans are also in place to repair the 20,000 barrels per day lost production capacity destroyed by looting and vandalism during the blockade.

(Source: NOC)