Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Atlas Copco Portable Air Diesel Compressor, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Maintenance of tank and water injection tank at Nafoora oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Study for water disposal and injection system at Sarir oil field – Project No K-10, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replace sewage treatment at Ras Lanuf, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Marine Terminal Management, Operation and Maintenance Services, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
