Germany contributes another EUR 15m to Libya

Germany strengthens its commitment toward building a more stable Libya, increasing its contribution to the Stabilization Facility for Libya with an additional €15 million.

This financial boost will support new stabilization initiatives being developed in Ubari, Sirt, Sebha and Tawergha among other locations.

In an event that took place today at the Ministry of Planning in Tripoli in the presence of Hon. Minister of Planning, Dr. Taher Jehaimi, his Excellency, the Ambassador of Germany to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, and UNDP Resident Representative a.i., Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, signed an agreement which brings Germany’s contribution to SFL to €28.5 million (US$32.6 million).

The ceremony was also attended by the Hon. Minister of Local Government, Mr Milad Al-Taher, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Ms. Maria do Valle Ribeiro, and by the Mayor of Sirt, Mr. Mokhtar Khalifa Al-Madani, and the Mayor of Tajura, Mr. Hussein Ben Attieh, and the Mayor of Ubari, Mr. Ahmed Khalifa.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Owcza stated: “Unity of the country, strong and accountable institutions as well as economic recovery are important objectives towards stabilization in which Germany supports our Libyan partners. The SFL – Stronger for Libya is an important instrument to achieve these. It also reveals the joint international action on Libya gathering 14 donors behind one objective that is to foster Libya’s unity. Therefore, I am very pleased to announce an additional German contribution of €15 Million to the SFL – Stronger for Libya today.”

“We are grateful to our German partners for their generous financial support enabling us to serve the people of Libya at this difficult time. We also appreciate their continuous substantive engagement on a spectrum of important development agenda items, with stabilization being among our top priorities,” said Mr. Hajiyev.

During the ceremony, Dr. Jehaimi highlighted the importance of Germany’s support to SFL.

“We appreciate the positive and important role played by the government of Germany to support the Stabilization Facility for Libya. We also appreciate the role of the UNDP. The presence of the mayors of some municipalities in today’s ceremony is an important support and a sign of SFL success, “he said.

The Facility, which recently relaunched as SFL—Stronger for Libya, aims to enhance the capacities of national institutions to deliver services to citizens. It gives an effective voice to women and youth and ensures that local strategies contribute to a more stable Libya.

“Through the Stabilization Facility for Libya, we seek to achieve sustainable development in cooperation with UNDP and donor countries. This is also being done through the establishment of clear budgets by the state of Libya and the creation of flexible mechanisms for those budgets,” said Mr. Al-Taher.

The three Mayors were joined by Mr. Abdulhadi Abouawn, a student at the University of Kikla, who had been directly helped by the SFL’s investments there. They all expressed their deep appreciation of the work done by the SFL in their cities. They also urged the UN to continue its efforts in support of Libya.

Supported by the Government of Libya, and the international community ­- European Union, Germany, the United States of America, Japan, Norway, United Kingdom, Italy, The Netherlands, France, The Republic of Korea, Denmark, Canada, and Switzerland-, SFL has helped approximately two million people to benefit from services restored in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt, Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli. The second phase of the Facility requires a total budget of $86.2 million for three years.

Germany helped establish the Facility in 2016 and has been its leading contributor ever since. Its support has been critical to the SFL’s impact throughout Libya particularly in cities like Ubari and Sirt where it has contributed to the rehabilitation of the education sector.

(Source: UNDP)