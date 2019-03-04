Top Menu

Navigation

Chad Closes Border with Libya

By on March 4, 2019 in Security, Transportation

By John Lee.

Chad reportedly closed its border with Libya on Sunday, a month after Libyan rebels entered the country.

Mahamat Abba Ali Salah, Chad’s Minister of Security, said the border will be closed “until further notice“.

(Source: ADV)

One Response to Chad Closes Border with Libya

  1. Mack March 5, 2019 at 3:41 pm #

    American backed forces will kill all terrorists supported by Russia and Iran in the East of Libya. They have already secured the Tripoli and the West Libya.

    Reply

Leave a Reply