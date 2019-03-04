Chad Closes Border with Libya

By John Lee.
Chad reportedly closed its border with Libya on Sunday, a month after Libyan rebels entered the country.
Mahamat Abba Ali Salah, Chad’s Minister of Security, said the border will be closed “until further notice“.
(Source: ADV)
